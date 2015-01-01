M.A.D. Renovation – Star Apartment 2 bed

The “Star Apartment” was the first apartment that we have designed specifically for a young family. While technically its a 2 bedroom, there is a master bedroom with a separate kids room with a bunk bed and large desk as well as kid friendly furniture. There is a large living room with a spacious kitchen. The apartment comes with “one and a half” bathrooms, the shower space can also be turned into a bath. There is lots of storage space throughout and the apartment is filled with natural light throughout the day.