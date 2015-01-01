M.A.D. is the first firm in Mongolia to be regulated by the RICS

M.A.D. is pleased to announce that it has become the first real estate firm in Mongolia to be fully approved and regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. (http://www.rics.org/mn/). RICS is the worlds largest and most trusted property organisation. It is an international professional body with over 100,000 members. It represent everything professional and ethical in land, property and construction.

RICS regulates and promotes the profession; maintain the highest educational and professional standards; protect clients and consumers via a strict code of ethics; and provide impartial advice, analysis and guidance. RICS members are known as chartered surveyors and are recognised by the designation after their name: MRICS (Member).

This follows from the announcement of Mr. Christopher de Gruben, Managing Partner of M.A.D. being appointed as the very first Chartered Valuation Surveyor of RICS in Mongolia. This places M.A.D. Investment Solutions as the premier and most trusted real estate services firm currently operating in Mongolia. Mr. Christopher de Gruben has further completed the RICS Certificate in Commercial Property Valuation and is Mongolia’s only internationally qualified registered valuer.

The appointment of both Mr. de Gruben and M.A.D. Investment Solutions as members of RICS signifies the growing importance of placing international standards at the forefront of the Mongolian property sector and shows that Mongolia is increasingly being followed by international investors.

M.A.D. is now able to carry out international standard valuations for clients both within Mongolia and abroad. It is an essential step in the development of Mongolia’s property market since Mongolian firms will now be able to obtain official valuation reports through a Mongolian firm and will no longer be obliged to fly in an external valuer.

M.A.D. is the only real estate firm based in Mongolia that is dedicated to bringing international standard property services to both international and domestic clients. It was established in Mongolia in 2008 and today offers a wide range of property services and investment opportunities. (www.mad-mongolia.com).